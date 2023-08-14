Fact Check: Are the Yankees having an Old-Timers' game? Annual celebration faces big change in 2023

Fans of the New York Yankees may be disappointed to discover that the club's Old-Timers game will not return in 2023. According to MLB Insider Bryan Hoch, fans will still be able to see some of the team's former stars, however, it will take place in a round-table question-and-answer format.

Expand Tweet

"Notable: it appears the Old-Timers’ Day game is not returning. Yankees say there is a “new question and answer roundtable format in which the former Yankees greats will share memories of their days in pinstripes.” - @BryanHoch

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While fans will still be able to see their favorite former New York stars, the fact that the friendly old-timers game will not be played is a bit of a disappointment. For some, they have taken to social media to say that the lack of an old-timers game is just the latest knock against the difficult 2023 campaign for the Bronx Bombers.

This year's iteration of Old-Timers' Day will be the 75th in club history, with several of the team's biggest names set to appear during the celebration. This year's event will be held on Saturday, September 9th at Yankee Stadium.

Among the notable former players and stars that will be appearing during the celebratory event include first-ballot Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, and iconic manager Joe Torre. There will also be former All-Stars Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, and Willie Randolph, as well as fan-favorite outfielder Hideki Matsui.

Expand Tweet

"The @Yankees should change the term “Old Timers” to “Legends,” and then reintroduce the game. People want to see Jeter &O’Neill play! Also - people want to see legends! Henderson, Winfield, Reggie, Randolph, Cone, Guidry… not guys who played a few games @RealMichaelKay @dcone36" - @laughpastfive

Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter will make his first appearance at the Old-Timers' Day since retiring

One of the most beloved and respected players in the history of the Bronx Bombers, first-ballot Hall of Fame player Derek Jeter will participate for the first time. The talented shortstop retired in 2014, after spending 20 seasons with the team, appearing in 2747 as a member of the club.

Expand Tweet

"Don't look for Derek Jeter to make any jump throws from the shortstop hole. The #Yankees say that, once again, there will *not* be an Old-Timers’ Day game. This year, they are introducing a Q&A roundtable hosted by Suzyn Waldman, Michael Kay and John Sterling." - @GaryHPhillips

The first Old-Timers' Day came back in 1947, the same year when New York defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series to take the crown.