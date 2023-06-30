Fact Check: Did Bad Bunny name-drop Shohei Ohtani in his newest song? Musician’s connection to baseball phenom explored

Shohei Ohtani has not only taken the baseball world by storm, but now the music industry as international superstar Bad Bunny name-dropping the two-way star in his latest track. In his new song titled Tainy, the Puerto Rican superstar couldn't resist the urge to mention the most incredible spectacle in baseball, Ohtani.

MLB Life @MLBLife Bad Bunny name-dropped Shohei Ohtani in his new song with Tainy 🤯



"Pichando y dando palos como Ohtani"



"Pitching and hitting like Ohtani" Bad Bunny name-dropped Shohei Ohtani in his new song with Tainy 🤯"Pichando y dando palos como Ohtani""Pitching and hitting like Ohtani" https://t.co/WxseoQ287L

"Bad Bunny name-dropped Shohei Ohtani in his new song with Tainy "Pichando y dando palos como Ohtani" "Pitching and hitting like Ohtani" - @MLBLife

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his latest song, Bad Bunny refers to the Los Angeles Angels superstar in the line "Pichando y dando palos como Ohtani" which according to Google Translate means "Pitching and hitting like Ohtani".

However, some Spanish-speaking fans have said that the actual line translates to “Pitching and hitting dingers like Ohtani”, either way, it is great to see one of the top athletes in the world getting his respect across the world.

Shohei Ohtani's star has grown across the world, as the two-way Japanese phenom has not only been one of the best batters in the MLB but one of the best pitchers as well. While some pundits such as Stephen A. Smith claimed that his inability to speak English made it impossible to be the face of baseball, Ohtani continues to break records in every appearance.

Gomer @GomesDaLegend Remember when Stephen A Smith said Shohei Ohtani couldn't be the face of baseball because he 'didn't speak complete fluent English'?



Yeah he's on the cover of MLB The Show now and 100% the face of baseball Remember when Stephen A Smith said Shohei Ohtani couldn't be the face of baseball because he 'didn't speak complete fluent English'?Yeah he's on the cover of MLB The Show now and 100% the face of baseball

"Remember when Stephen A Smith said Shohei Ohtani couldn't be the face of baseball because he 'didn't speak complete fluent English'? Yeah he's on the cover of MLB The Show now and 100% the face of baseball" - @GomesDaLegend

A look at Bad Bunny's connection to the baseball world

This is not the first time that Bad Bunny has shown his love for the game of baseball. The multi-talented rapper has appeared in the MLB Celebrity All-Star Game, thrown out an opening pitch before a Miami Marlins game, and even started a sports agency that has signed several current MLB players.

Sportico @Sportico NEWS: Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad and his star client Bad Bunny have launched a sports management agency: Rimas Sports



The current roster includes:

Santiago Espinal

Yonathan Daza

Wilmer Flores

Livan Soto

Jordan Diaz and others NEWS: Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad and his star client Bad Bunny have launched a sports management agency: Rimas Sports The current roster includes: Santiago Espinal Yonathan Daza Wilmer Flores Livan Soto Jordan Diaz and others https://t.co/b0AYnFZMrN

"NEWS: Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad and his star client Bad Bunny have launched a sports management agency: Rimas Sports. The current roster includes: Santiago Espinal, Yonathan Daza, Wilmer Flores, Livan Soto, Jordan Diaz and others" - @Sportico

The Puerto Rican singer, along with Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad created a sports management agency called Rimas Sports. Some of their current clients include Santiago Espinal of the Toronto Blue Jays and Diego Cartaya of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Poll : 0 votes