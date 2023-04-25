Fact check: Did Eduardo Rodriguez leave Detroit Tigers for two months in 2022 to resolve his marital issues?

The Detroit Tigers put Venezuelan pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who had previously played for the Boston Red Sox, on the restricted list because of personal issues in 2022.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Eduardo Rodriguez is on the restricted list due to a marital issue he’s attending to, The Post has learned. No timetable yet for return. nypost.com/2022/06/14/edu… Eduardo Rodriguez is on the restricted list due to a marital issue he’s attending to, The Post has learned. No timetable yet for return. nypost.com/2022/06/14/edu…

"Eduardo Rodriguez is on the restricted list due to a marital issue he’s attending to, The Post has learned. No timetable yet for return." - Jon Heyman

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodriguez agreed to a five-year, $77 million deal with the Detroit Tigers on Nov. 15, 2021. He had the option to terminate the agreement following the 2023 campaign.

Rodriguez sprained his left ribs on May 18, 2022. He was on the road to recovery when the marriage issue surfaced, and the team granted his request to take some time off to attend to the personal matter.

"Eduardo Rodriguez has informed the club that due to personal matters, he will not rejoin the team at this time," Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement. "As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice."

Tigers PR @DetroitTigersPR Statement from Detroit Tigers EVP/GM, Al Avila:



"Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice." Statement from Detroit Tigers EVP/GM, Al Avila: "Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice."

"Statement from Detroit Tigers EVP/GM, Al Avila" - detroittigerPR

Rodriguez was not compensated and was taken off the active 40-man roster while he was on the restricted list.

Eduardo and Catherine, who were married on Nov. 21, 2012, have two kids.

The 2023 season started off well for Eduardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez has been one of the few shining lights for the struggling Detroit Tigers this year. The team has made little progress in enhancing its squad and has missed the playoffs for eight straight seasons.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



What an effort by the Eduardo Rodriguez loses his perfect game with 2 outs in the 7th inning.What an effort by the @tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez loses his perfect game with 2 outs in the 7th inning.What an effort by the @tigers lefty https://t.co/MBaSG70YNY

"Eduardo Rodriguez loses his perfect game with 2 outs in the 7th inning.What an effort by the @tigers lefty" - @MLBONFOX

The left-handed Venezuelan pitcher recently dominated the Baltimore Orioles and kept their batters off balance. Rodriguez has been outstanding so far this season. After only 31 innings of pitching, he has a remarkable 2.32 ERA and 25 strikeouts. After five starts, he has limited opposition hitters to a .194 batting average.

Poll : 0 votes