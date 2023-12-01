Fact Check: Did former pitcher Dock Ellis throw a no-hitter while being high on LSD? Psychedelic tale from 1970 explored

Dock Ellis might be a part of one of the craziest stories in MLB history. This is quite the statement given the fact the league has seen a former catcher turned assassin in World War II sent to kill the Nazi's top physicist.

No-hitters are always incredible and one of the most difficult feats in the MLB. It's tough to say that one no-hitter is better than the other, however, when it comes to Dock Ellis, he may very well hold that title.

"50 years ago today, Dock Ellis threw a no-hitter while tripping on LSD. Here’s him talking about racism in baseball and the letter he received from Jackie Robinson." - @gfstarr1

Now 53 years since Ellis etched his name in history, it's the legend behind Ellis' no-hitter that has only grown stronger. During Ellis' incredible no-hit performance, the pitcher was reportedly under the influence of LSD. This is what makes his accomplishment arguably the greatest and most bizarre no-hitter in MLB history.

According to Ellis, the pitcher believed that it was Thursday (he did not have to pitch until Friday), so he decided to take some LSD around noon. Unfortunately for Ellis, it was indeed Friday and he was slated to throw the opening pitch at 6:05 pm.

Ellis said that he struggled to not only feel the ball in his hands but was unable to see the catcher and batter clearly. Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jerry May, reportedly wore reflective tape on his fingers to help him locate the strike zone

"He thought ball at times was a balloon and others a golf ball. Since he couldn’t focus or see straight, Jerry May, the Pirates’ catcher, wore a reflective tape on his fingers so that Ellis could see the signals. During the 4th Inning & on, Ellis thought Richard Nixon was Umpire." - @DegaVintage

En route to his no-hitter, Dock Ellis pitched 9.0 hitless innings, issuing eight walks, while also recording six strikeouts. Thanks to a two-run home run from Willie Stargell, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Diego Padres 2-0.

The LSD game was the only no-hitter in Dock Ellis' career

Some fans may believe that if Ellis was able to pitch a no-hitter while on LSD, he would have certainly been able to do the same while he was sober. Well, it turns out that Ellis' legendary LSD game was the only no-hitter of his 12-year MLB career.

Ellis pitched his final game in 1979, finishing his career with a 138-119 record with a 3.46 ERA, 1.288 WHIP, and 1,136 strikeouts. Throughout his 12 seasons split between the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, and Texas Rangers, Ellis won one World Series and earned an All-Star selection in 1971.

