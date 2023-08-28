Fact Check: Did legendary rapper Ice Cube popularize the White Sox hat? Exploring history of musicians iconic look

When asked to picture rapper Ice Cube in one's mind, the image of a Chicago White Sox cap very well may be included in that image. According to the Barbershop star, it was thanks to him that the iconic black ball cap became relevant in the hip-hop scene.

Even though this may seem like an exaggeration, Ice Cube may be telling the truth. However, the 54-year-old has been sure to thank club legend Frank Thomas for putting the Chicago White Sox hat on the map in the first place.

Ice Cube says he made the White Sox cap popular in hip hop, and credits Frank Thomas for putting it on the map in general: "I think the Big Hurt played more in that than me. I put it on the hip hop map"

In a recent documentary produced by the Chicago White Sox titled Fitted in Black, the short film highlights the rebranding the team underwent in the 90's. The film is tied to the anniversary of Hip-Hop, which began in Brooklyn 50 years ago.

The film explores the prevalence and importance of the Chicago White Sox cap in hip-hop and popular culture. In the early 90's, the team underwent a rebranding, which brought with it new apparel and new meaning in the hip-hop community. Thanks to Ice Cube's music video of the 1991 hit Steady Mobbin' the White Sox cap made its first appearance outside of baseball.

They didn't say there was a pushback exactly: "I realized when it was getting big because I received a call from Major League Baseball asking me if I was sending hats to rap artists and MTV."

Ice Cube was not the only hip-hop artist rocking Chicago White Sox gear

As explained in the documentary, the Chicago White Sox rebranding in the 90's may have been the most successful in sports history. From the Old English letters to the black and white color scheme, the new branding had taken over hip-hop culture not only in Chicago but in the West Coast hip-hop scene as well.

Stars such as Dr. Dre donned the White Sox cap in the music video to the song Nuthin' but a "G" Thang. It's safe to say that the success on the field thanks to players such as Bo Jackson and Frank Thomas also helped the brand take off.

While the New York Yankees logo (which was designed by Tiffany) and pinstripes may be the more famous baseball uniform, the White Sox are not far behind.