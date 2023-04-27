Fact Check: Did Randy Arozarena's father pass away in the stands before a game he was supposed to feature in?

Randy Arozarena's story is one of perseverance and passion. Born in Havana, Cuba, Randy's dream of playing in the MLB led him from his home country to Mexico and eventually to Major League Baseball. Like many Cuban baseball players before him, Arozarena defected from the island nation on a small boat, eventually establishing a new life in Mexico.

After spending time playing baseball in Mexico, Randy eventually made his way to the MLB, quickly becoming a superstar. Arozarena has had a great start to his MLB career, becoming only the second player in history to hit 20+ home runs in each of their first two seasons. The only other player to do that was Mike Trout.

While his story is one of success, it is not without its hardships. Aside from having to defect from the country where he was born and raised, a young Randy had to endure one of the most difficult times of his life.

In an interview with Fox Sports, the Tampa Bay Rays star candidly shared one of the most difficult moments of his life. A 15-year-old Randy lost his father while attending one of his baseball games in Cuba.

"Yeah, I say it was when my dad died," Arozarena said. "Because my dad went to see me at a ball game, in a playoff. The game was at 7 o'clock at night. My dad left at about 5 p.m. for the field. When my dad got to the field, I was at the hotel, and my dad died there in the stands."

A look at Randy Arozarena's MLB Career so far

Many fans may have forgotten, but Arozarena made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals, playing 19 games for them in 2019. In early 2020, he was traded along with José Martínez and the Cardinals’ Competitive Balance Round A Draft Pick to the Tampa Bay Rays.

As part of the deal, St. Louis received Matthew Liberatore, Edgardo Rodriguez, and the Rays’ Competitive Balance Round B Draft Pick.

Since then, Randy Arozarena has become a fan favorite with the Rays, winning the 2020 ALCS MVP Award and the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year. Through 336 MLB games, the talented outfielder has hit 48 home runs with 171 RBIs and 58 stolen bases.

