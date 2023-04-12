The Tampa Bay Rays have soared to the top of the MLB's power rankings, and they may only get better after recalling top pitching prospect Taj Bradley from Triple-A. The 22-year-old right-hander is set to make his MLB debut today against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Bradley will look to secure a rotation spot after the team placed free agent signing Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list with tightness in his lower back. If he is able to perform at a big-league level, he should be able to contend with Josh Fleming for the fifth starter position with the Rays.

The 22-year-old right-hander is No. 18 on the Top 100:

"The Rays are calling up their No. 1 prospect, Taj Bradley, to make his MLB debut tomorrow. The 22-year-old right-hander is No. 18 on the Top 100"

Bradley, the top pitching prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, has proved himself effective in the minors, more than earning himself a chance in the MLB.

During the 2022 season, Bradley pitched to a 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 141:33 K:BB over 133.1 innings with Triple-A Durham and Double-A Montgomery.

Taj Bradley was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia. During the same draft, the Rays selected Shane McClanahan, Matthew Liberatore (now with the St. Louis Cardinals) and Joe Ryan (now with the Minnesota Twins).

"MLB Develops @MLB Debut Congratulations to @TajBradley on making his MLB Debut with the @RaysBaseball‼️ #BreakthroughBoyz" - @MLBDevelops

Taj Bradley will make his MLB debut with the Rays' undefeated streak on the line

The Los Angeles native will make his MLB debut tonight against the Boston Red Sox, which could be pressure enough. However, Tampa Bay's undefeated streak will also be on the line, adding to the pressure of the situation for Taj Bradley.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been the talk of the MLB so far this season, posting an incredible 11-0 record and becoming the first team since 1987 to begin the season with that streak.

The perfect KusMoG does not exi- (hiccup) -st... @kusmogx

Just need the Rays to chiiiiiiiiiiill lol... Sheesh.

They're going for 12-0 tonight! Haven't dropped a series yet all season!Just need the Rays to chiiiiiiiiiiill lol... Sheesh.They're going for 12-0 tonight! Haven't dropped a series yet all season! 🙌Just need the Rays to chiiiiiiiiiiill lol... Sheesh.They're going for 12-0 tonight!

"Haven't dropped a series yet all season! Just need the Rays to chiiiiiiiiiiill lol... Sheesh. They're going for 12-0 tonight!" - @kusmogx

Luckily for Bradley, the Red Sox have struggled this season, posting a 5-6 record so far this season. However, he should not overlook Boston, especially having players such as Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida in the lineup.

