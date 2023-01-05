Rafael Devers Net Worth: How wealthy is the Red Sox star?

Rafael Devers may be looking at an incredibly profitable 2023-24 off-season. Thanks to lucrative deals signed by free agents such as Aaron Judge and Trea Turner this offseason, the 26-year-old third baseman will be in line to sign a deal that produces generational levels of wealth.

On Tuesday, Devers and the Boston Red Sox reportedly reached a one-year, $17.5 million deal to avoid arbitration. The deal will still allow the two parties to discuss a long-term extension. However, Devers will now not have to go through the arbitration process.

Boston Sports Gordo @BOSSportsGordo I don’t mean to alarm anybody because he’s been hit or miss before, but Carlos Baerga says the Red Sox are soon to announce an extension of Rafael Devers for 11 years $332M… I don’t mean to alarm anybody because he’s been hit or miss before, but Carlos Baerga says the Red Sox are soon to announce an extension of Rafael Devers for 11 years $332M… https://t.co/leKdhDSbmg

"I don’t mean to alarm anybody because he’s been hit or miss before, but Carlos Baerga says the Red Sox are soon to announce an extension of Rafael Devers for 11 years $332M…" - Boston Sports Gordo

The All-Star third baseman will most certainly sign a deal in the same range as Trea Turner (11-year, $300 million) or former teammate Xander Bogaerts (11-year, $280 million).

His new deal will more than likely double his $17.5 million salary for 2023. It will certainly more than double his current net worth of $5 million, according to allfamousbirthday.com.

While it remains to be seen where he will sign his long-term extension, considering the recent history of the Boston Red Sox, they will have no option but to extend Rafael Devers.

Rob Hanna @RobHanna85



Like, they're probably gonna be awful so long as Devers is in his prime? Ramón @kip_think Carlos Baerga reports that the Red Sox and Rafael Devers are in an agreement for an extension of 11 years and $332M. Carlos Baerga reports that the Red Sox and Rafael Devers are in an agreement for an extension of 11 years and $332M. If this is true, I don't really get it. Don't understand why the Red Sox would dismantle most of their championship core, going back to Betts, then Xander, and lock up Devers?Like, they're probably gonna be awful so long as Devers is in his prime? twitter.com/kip_think/stat… If this is true, I don't really get it. Don't understand why the Red Sox would dismantle most of their championship core, going back to Betts, then Xander, and lock up Devers? Like, they're probably gonna be awful so long as Devers is in his prime? twitter.com/kip_think/stat…

"If this is true, I don't really get it. Don't understand why the Red Sox would dismantle most of their championship core, going back to Betts, then Xander, and lock up Devers? Like, they're probably gonna be awful so long as Devers is in his prime?" - Rob Hanna

In recent years, the Red Sox have elected not to extend their core stars to long-term deals. The first came when Boston traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong. The trade came as a result of Boston's unwillingness to extend Betts to a massive contract.

The latest example came this offseason when the Red Sox decided not to sign Xander Bogaerts to an extension. The All-Star shortstop instead signed an 11-year, $280 million with the star-studded San Diego Padres.

No matter what happens between Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox, the 26-year-old will find himself a wealthy man entering the 2024 season.

A look at Rafael Devers' 2022 season

Justin Hill @hilljustin998 @jaketodonnell The 2023 team has exactly one star player. Devers. After that who is there? A bunch of question marks. Thats all @jaketodonnell The 2023 team has exactly one star player. Devers. After that who is there? A bunch of question marks. Thats all

"The 2023 team has exactly one star player. Devers. After that who is there? A bunch of question marks. Thats all" - Justin Hill

Last season with the struggling Red Sox, Rafael Devers managed to maintain a .295 batting average, while also slugging 27 homers and 88 RBIs. While the team finished last in the American League East with a 78-84 record, Devers found himself selected to the All-Star Team for the second consecutive year.

Poll : 0 votes