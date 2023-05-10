Create

Fact Check: Does George Santos support New York Mets? Arrested Republican's fandom was questioned after his bizarre chant

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 10, 2023 15:55 GMT
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game One
Does George Santos support New York Mets?

Does George Santos support the New York Mets? The Republican Congressman was arrested recently on 13 criminal charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three of money laundering, one of theft of public funds, and two more counts of making false statements to the House of Representatives.

On Opening Day this season, he posted a video on Twitter in Mets attire and said:

"As a good old Mets fan, I know you guys aren’t gonna be playing until April 6 back home, but a good, old-fashioned ‘Let’s Go Mets!'"
Happy #OpeningDay & let’s go @Mets!! https://t.co/pKQulqpiG9

Clearly, Santos represents the Mets. He's a Congressman from Brazil originally but he has spent most of his life living in New York. That left him two options for his fandom: the Mets or the New York Yankees.

Clearly, the embattled Republican landed on the Mets and stuck with them.

A lot of people seem dubious of George Santos' baseball credentials. Apparently they forgot all about his All-Star season at second base during the Mets' 2011 World Series run. twitter.com/RepSantosNY03/…

However, it appears as if the former Congressman will not be watching all that many Mets games moving forward with the laundry list of criminal charges he's facing.

George Santos' New York Mets struggling mightily

Perhaps George Santos' struggles are emblematic of the Mets' own issues. While the Mets haven't committed any crimes, they are struggling in their own world like Santos is in his.

The New York Mets are in shambles

The Mets, pegged to be a World Series contender, are not even at .500 right now. They're 17-19, eight games from first and just two above the last place Washington Nationals. Their season is in danger thanks to injuries and poor play.

Zachary Roberts
