Has Astros manager Dusty Baker traveled 1.8 million miles for baseball? Exploring viral social media claim

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has been around the game for a long time. He made his MLB debut as a player in 1968 with the Atlanta Braves and has been around the game ever since.

From his playing days to being a manager, it has been revealed that Baker has traveled 1.8 million miles, according to Baseball Savant. This makes him one of the most-traveled non-pilots in the world.

That is a number that could keep growing larger. Dusty Baker is managing the Astros on a one-year deal. Houston could look at extending the longtime skipper if he has another successful season.

The Astros hold the top spot in the American League West with a record of 85-68. They have a half-game lead on the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, who are fighting for the final Wild card spot.

Dusty Baker has been magnificent in Houston

Dusty Baker had a mess on his hands when he took over as the Houston Astros manager in 2020. He took over for the team after manager A.J. Hinch was fired amid the team's sign-stealing scandal.

Every away stadium they went to, Baker heard the loud boos from all the fans. However, he managed that team to the American League Championship, where the Tampa Bay Rays beat them.

During the 2021 season, the Astros picked up where they left off. They had a stellar season, making it to the World Series. Unfortunately, they lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves.

Last season, Baker brought the team over the hump. They won the World Series, beating the Philadelphia Phillies. Baker was the third African-American manager to hoist a World Series trophy.

Very few players or managers have seen the success that Baker has. He will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it after his time is up.