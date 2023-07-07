Fact Check: Is Miguel Cabrera playing in 2023 All-Star Game? Exploring Tigers legend’s last chance for annual event

Miguel Cabrera is in his final season of what is almost undoubtedly a Hall of Fame career. He's signaled that he will retire following this season, which doesn't appear to have a postseason in its future for the Detroit Tigers.

Miguel Cabrera has made countless All-Star Games over his illustrious career, including last season. He's been one of the American League's best players for a long time. Was he invited to the game in his final season?

Miguel Santana ✍️ @Santanadeportes Miguel Cabrera acaba de conectar su hit número 3.127 y el doble número 617 de por vida en la MLB.



Además, alcanzó las 1.860 carreras impulsadas, igualando a Mel Ott en el puesto 13 de todos los tiempos.



¡El más grande de Venezuela sigue haciendo historia! Miguel Cabrera acaba de conectar su hit número 3.127 y el doble número 617 de por vida en la MLB.Además, alcanzó las 1.860 carreras impulsadas, igualando a Mel Ott en el puesto 13 de todos los tiempos.¡El más grande de Venezuela sigue haciendo historia!https://t.co/WYqi50NEtc

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, no. Cabrera is in the midst of a very poor season and even though every team gets an All-Star representative, the first baseman is not the Tigers'.

Why Miguel Cabrera didn't make the All-Star team

Miguel Cabrera's poor season is the main culprit for why he was left off the team. His 89 wRC+ and -0.4 fWAR are not even close to All-Star level numbers. Injury replacements have been coming in for both leagues, which means the slugger could eventually be added, but it's very unlikely.

Miguel Cabrera is not an All-Star

Even in his final year, he just wasn't good enough. However, the Legacy Selection, which was given to Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals and Cabrera in 2022, hasn't been handed down to Cabrera.

VenezolanosMLB @VzlanosMLB Miguel Cabrera sale expulsado en el juego de hoy. 🤯🤯🤯



Miguel Cabrera sale expulsado en el juego de hoy. 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/9JyoFuodDi

Rob Manfred could still invite him through this method, but it seems as if it's not going to happen since he made it last year. Time will tell, though, with the All-Star Game coming soon.

Poll : 0 votes