Fact Check: Is Miguel Cabrera playing in 2023 All-Star Game? Exploring Tigers legend’s last chance for annual event

Miguel Cabrera is in his final season of what is almost undoubtedly a Hall of Fame career. He's signaled that he will retire following this season, which doesn't appear to have a postseason in its future for the Detroit Tigers.
Miguel Cabrera has made countless All-Star Games over his illustrious career, including last season. He's been one of the American League's best players for a long time. Was he invited to the game in his final season?
Unfortunately, no. Cabrera is in the midst of a very poor season and even though every team gets an All-Star representative, the first baseman is not the Tigers'.
Why Miguel Cabrera didn't make the All-Star team
Miguel Cabrera's poor season is the main culprit for why he was left off the team. His 89 wRC+ and -0.4 fWAR are not even close to All-Star level numbers. Injury replacements have been coming in for both leagues, which means the slugger could eventually be added, but it's very unlikely.
Even in his final year, he just wasn't good enough. However, the Legacy Selection, which was given to Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals and Cabrera in 2022, hasn't been handed down to Cabrera.
Rob Manfred could still invite him through this method, but it seems as if it's not going to happen since he made it last year. Time will tell, though, with the All-Star Game coming soon.
