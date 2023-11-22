Fact Check: Is Minute Maid Park haunted by ghosts and goblins? Astros ballpark's spooky history explored

The Houston Astros may have a paranormal problem at Minute Maid Park and are taking advantage of it. The organization is selling tickets for a Ghost Tour at the stadium on November 25.

Many have speculated that the stadium has been haunted for some time. Now, fans will get a chance to see it for themselves.

The area where Minute Maid Park sits was known as Quality Hill, developed in the 1850s. It was the home to many wealthy residents in the area, but by 1911, the Union Station was constructed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The project took out 90 homes in the area, making the residents have to move. Many believe it is these folks having to abandon their homes is a reason for the paranormal activity.

Houston Astros' new manager, Joe Espada, is used to paranormal activity around Minute Maid Park

Astros Espada Baseball

At the end of the 2023 season, Dusty Baker announced his retirement. He spent the last four seasons with the Houston Astros, compiling a 320-226 record.

Houston wanted to remain internal, so they replaced Baker with bench coach Joe Espada. After getting the job, Espada could not hold back his excitement to lead the ship.

"I'm humbled by this. this is a dream come true" stated Espada.

Expand Tweet

He understands the team has some work to do, but he believes this organization can still win for many years. Expect them to be aggressive in pursuing free agents this offseason.

One of their biggest needs is more help in the bullpen. One name that stands out is former San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader. he is the best relief pitcher on the market and would make for an instant upgrade.

Expand Tweet

Another option the team could turn to is former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jordan Hicks. Hicks would be another improvement, given Hader's gets picked up by another team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.