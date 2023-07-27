Fact Check: Is Trevor Bauer being traded to the Padres? Former Cy Young winner's alleged return from Japan, examined

Former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer has been plying his trade in Japan since his disgraceful exit from Major League Baseball.

Bauer, 32, was released by the Dodgers last offseason after serving the longest non-life suspension in MLB history. The 2020 NL Cy Young winner faced serious allegations of sexual assault in the middle of the 2021 season.

League commissioner Rob Manfred handed Bauer a 324-game suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy. Bauer appealed the decision, following which, the suspension was trimmed to 194 games.

The damage to his reputation was severe, with no team in the US willing to trade for a player with so much controversy. Following his release, Bauer joined Nippon Pro Baseball franchise Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan.

Is Trevor Bauer coming back to MLB with the San Diego Padres?

With August 1 fast approaching, the trade deadline rumor mill is spinning fast. Several teams are in the market for a starting pitcher. Could the disgraced Trevor Bauer be headed back to The Show?

Twitter account Fax Sports: MLB says the San Diego Padres are in negotiations with the BayStars for Bauer. However, that is simply not true. The stated account is a parody page and is known for its sense of humor relating to all things baseball.

"BREAKING: The Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire Trevor Bauer from the Yokohama BayStars, sources tell Fax Sports." - Fax Sports: MLB

Given Bauer’s history, his reputation is beyond recovery. The sins he has been accused of are heinous, to say the very least.

Hence, it is unlikely that any MLB team will ever consider giving him a second chance. The mess surrounding his name is way too much negative PR for any franchise to bear.

For any team that is looking for a starter this trade deadline, there are plenty of good names available in the market with zero personal life controversy.