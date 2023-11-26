An age-old MLB rumor suggests that Minnesota Twins' Dave Winfield was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in August 1994 for a five-star meal. The designated hitter found himself part of a trade amidst the tumultuous season disrupted by a players' strike, just before the waiver trade deadline.

The intriguing claim implying Winfield was swapped not for players or prospects, but for a meal, has lingered over the years. However, to set the record straight—no, Dave Winfield was not traded for a meal.

General managers, navigating the uncertainties brought about by the players' strike, were active around the waiver trade deadline on August 31. The Twins' GM, Andy MacPhail, aimed to make strategic moves, including the trade involving the 42-year-old Winfield.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His intention was clear: to provide Winfield, with his 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 74 games, an opportunity to contribute to a postseason contender.

Major League Baseball legends Frank Robinson, Lou Brock and Dave Winfield, pose for a photograph with Patti LaBelle before a Cleveland Guardians vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on March 31, 2007 (Source: Getty)

On the other side, the Cleveland Guardians, in the thick of a playoff race, saw Winfield as a valuable addition. Guardians' GM John Hart wanted the veteran to guide the franchise's young stars such as Manny Ramirez and Kenny Lofton. According to Matt Monagan of MLB.com, the trade was more about helping Winfield than a pursuit of a significant transactional return.

Now, addressing the quirky detail that has taken on a life of its own—Winfield being traded for a meal—it's crucial to debunk this myth. There was no specific meal agreed upon between MacPhail and Hart, and Winfield never donned the Cleveland uniform in '94.

Dave Winfield did guide the Cleveland Guardians to a World Series

Dave Winfield had always been an exceptional athlete. He had received draft nods not only in MLB but also from the Atlanta Hawks in the 5th round of the 1973 NBA draft. The Minnesota Vikings further selected him in the NFL Draft. Hence, it comes as no surprise that he continued to play at the age of 43.

In a final twist to this baseball tale, Dave Winfield found his way to the Guardians the following season as a free agent. The veteran played throughout the 1995 regular season, playing a crucial role in guiding the franchise to qualify for the postseason.

The Guardians, with their seasoned guide, embarked on their first World Series journey in 41 years. Regrettably, they faced a heart-wrenching defeat in Game 6, falling short against the Atlanta Braves.

While the story of Winfield's trade adds an intriguing layer to the rich tapestry of MLB history, it is simply that - a story. Dave Winfield now serves as the special assistant to the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.