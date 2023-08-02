Fact Check: Was Seiya Suzuki crying in the dugout against the Reds? Cubs OF's viral moment, examined

Seiya Suzuki has been a very solid outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, who are right in the thick of the NL Central race. Their stunning 20-9 victory over the Cincinnati Reds will only help those chances, but the key moment from the game might have had nothing to do with the play on the field.

Nick Madrigal handed Seiya Suzuki a ball. That ball was then taken from the outfielder by Willie Harris. What ensued has gone viral. Suzuki began to pout and cry over the ball being taken from him.

However, this was all just a loke and a laughing matter between teammates who were clearly enjoying themselves during the offensive outburst.

Seiya Suzuki's tears a matter of laughter, not sadness

Seiya Suzuki's moment in the dugout may have overshadowed his team's unbelievable performance on the field. His tears were his way of gathering attention since he didn't play that day.

Seiya Suzuki is injured

Suzuki has been dealing with a stiff neck, so he may not play today either. However, he's clearly not suffering too much as he was able to enjoy himself in the dugout.

The Cubs would like to be cautious with their prized outfielder, especially as they gear up for a playoff with Jeimer Candelario (four hits in that outburst) on the roster now.