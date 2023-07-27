Fact Check: Was Shohei Ohtani hurt in collision with Kerry Carpenter? Angels star rubs arm gingerly after tangle

Shohei Ohtani was on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels when something happened that could have ended very poorly. Kerry Carpenter of the Detroit Tigers hit the ball to the first baseman, who flipped to Ohtani covering the base. When he did, it caused a brief collision between the two players.

Just a day after the Angels announced they would not be trading Shohei Ohtani, it appeared as if he might have suffered an injury.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Shohei and Carpenter have a weird collision at first base and Shohei appeared to hurt his arm. He stayed in and pitched the rest of the inning pic.twitter.com/OcTCrMFkjW

Ohtani threw the ball to the turf and shook his right arm in severe pain. He walked around wincing and moving his arm around after Carpenter ran into the back of his elbow.

Did collision with Kerry Carpenter hurt Shohei Ohtani?

Despite the obvious pain Shohei Ohtani was in, he managed to stay in the game and pitch the remainder of the inning. That happened in the bottom of the second inning, and Ohtani has remained the starter beyond then.

Shohei Ohtani did not leave the game with injury

At the time of writing, he had recorded three full, no-hit innings, so the collision did not harm the two-way star. it appears to potentially have been a knock to his funny bone, which always hurts. The pain there usually subsides rather quickly, which appears to be the case here.