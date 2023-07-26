Shohei Ohtani is about to break the bank next offseason. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is rumored to be the first MLB player in history to exceed $500 million on his contract. He will be just 29, so it will likely be for a decade or more and $500 million or more.

In another sport, that rumored Shohei Ohtani contract is nothing compared to what French superstar soccer player Kylian Mbappe was offered. The disgruntled PSG star is leaving the club and Al Hilal wants to sign him.

The Saudi Arabian team reportedly offered PSG a $300 million transfer fee, which is to say they paid the team that much so they can sign the player. They offered Mbappe $776 million for a single season, which is just an astronomical amount of money.

Comparing Shohei Ohtani's next deal to Kylian Mbappe's offer

To put it in comparison, Mike Trout currently has the biggest contract in MLB history. It's not the most AAV, but the total value is higher than anyone else at $426.5 million.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani could be worth $1 billion combined next year

Doubling that total would slightly exceed Kylian Mbappe's offer, but it wouldn't if the total included the transfer fee they paid to PSG. Additionally, this was reportedly for a very short time period, whereas Trout's deal was for 12 years.

Shohei Ohtani, even if he gets over $500 million as he's expected to, will have the biggest contract in MLB history by a wide margin, but it will be over a decade and still pale in comparison to the Saudi pro team's offer for Mbappe.