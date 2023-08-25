Fact Check: What was the cause of MLB’s last forfeit? 1995 Dodgers suffer loss because of special promotion gone wrong

Forfeits are not often seen in the MLB. Since 1954, there have only been five instances of forfeits, with the last one coming in 1995.

On August 10, 1995, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave out souvenir baseballs to fans in attendance as they walked in the door. The game was interrupted in the seventh inning when three baseballs were thrown on the field.

In the ninth inning, Dodgers hitter Raul Mindesi was ejected, followed by manager Tommy Lasorda. It got the crowd into a frenzy, and they threw more baseballs onto the field, forcing the Cardinals players to go to the dugout. More baseballs were thrown when the players returned, and the game was called due to player safety.

After the game, the league made the rule that any future promotional giveaways that could be thrown would be received after the game. And that would mark the last time an MLB game ended in a forfeit.

MLB has come a long way

MLB is in the best position it has been in a long time, from the new rules, the superstars in the league, and the young prospects who seem to be more ready than ever when their name is called.

Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz is an example of that. He took the league by storm when he debuted this season. He passed legend Barry Bonds for the fewest games needed to reach 10 home runs (64 games).

It has also been a treat for fans to watch the trajectory a player like Shohei Ohtani is on. He has put his mark on being the best two-way player the league has ever seen. His success changes the game, allowing more players to try and do what he does.

Baseball is in good hands with the players in the league now and the ones just on the horizon.