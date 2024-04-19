"Failure drives me more than anything else" - 4x All-Star Corey Seager reflects on his pre-game vision and what drives him to excel at the plate

Corey Seager is the only one who won the World Series MVP awards in both the AL (with the Texas Rangers in 2023) and NL league (with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan talked with Seager about what motivates the 29-year-old star.

"The fear of failure," Seager said. "Failure definitely drives me more than anything else."

“There is no worse feeling than being in a bad spot in a major league batter's box," he added. "Knowing you're in a bad spot and not being able to compete. You're just by yourself. It's an empty, bad place to be. You have no chance. These guys are way too good. And nobody's coming to save you."

Last year, Seager became the winning factor for the Rangers during playoff games. From the Wild Card Series to the World Series, he played 17 games, in which Seager contributed with 12 RBIs and six home runs while maintaining a 1.133 OPS.

This year, he has been shy with six RBIs and a home run in 17 games, with an OPS of .761. He had five hits in the last five games and a single RBI. However, this could motivate him further for upcoming games, which will be thrilling for Texas fans.

Corey Seager has a secret pre-game routine

In the same interview, Seager talked about the unique but effective pre-game routine he always follows before going to the plate.

He looked at a mirror and projected himself swinging before presenting himself on the field. With that, Seager takes a mental snapshot of his ideal version before the play. It may be difficult to imagine, but it's a daily routine for four-time All-Star Corey Seager.

"Even with good vision, if you're in a bad spot you're not going to be able to dictate your at-bat how I would prefer to," said Seager. "So I've learned that it always comes back to how I move."

Seager also takes videos of his practice to check the hitting stance and swings. He craves perfection, which requires a perfect swing, which he is obsessed with.

“That whole question of would you rather know what's coming or have the perfect swing," he added. "I'm picking the perfect swing every single time."

The Texas Rangers tops the table in the AL West with an 11-9 record. They hope to continue the hot streak against the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park, with Corey Seager leading the team with his perfect swings.

