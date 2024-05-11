"Fanatics is garbage" "They’re uglier" - Fans distressed as Mets feature in their black uniforms for the first time vs. Braves

On Friday, The New York Mets wore their alternate black jersey for the first time this season against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. The Braves won the game 4-2, and now have a lead in the series.

The Mets made some subtle yet noticeable changes to the black jersey this year. They removed the white outlining that highlighted the team name and logo, replacing it with a bold red border. The jersey also doesn't have its blue piping, which appealed to the fans.

However, many Mets fans are dissatisfied with this decision and have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

“Fanatics is garbage,” a fan commented.

“The change: they’re uglier," a fan said.

The team introduced the black jersey in 1998 and used it until 2011, before reintroducing it as an alternate jersey in 2021. They have also recently introduced their City Connects jersey this year. And, It quickly became popular among fans.

“Not the same without the white outlining,” one fan believes.

"Ruined literally the best jersey we’ve had in years. Should’ve never taken off the blue piping either. We won’t be buying this," a fan commented.

“They'll be made of tissue paper and positive intentions?”, a fan replied.

Traditionally, the Mets players wear black jerseys with white pants during home games as they did in the last game on Friday. However, fans seem to be fed up with all the updates to the team's uniform this year and have yet to approve a Nike Uniform.

New York Mets to get a new jersey in 2025, along with every other team

The commissioner of the MLB, Bob Manfred, recently made a statement about the ongoing concerns surrounding the new jerseys made by Nike and fanatics this year. Both fans and players have expressed their displeasure with the small lettering and uneven colors, and the fragility of the uniforms is causing them to rip during games.

The MLBPA has raised these issues with the league, and it has been announced that new jerseys will be introduced in 2025 that address these concerns.

“Player and club feedback is extremely important to us,” Manfred said in a statement, via abc news. ”Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns.

“We will continue to work with Nike to make adjustments with the goal of delivering a uniform that looks good and helps MLB players perform at their best.

Fanatics are responsible for making the uniforms, while Nike and the MLB set the specifications and codes for them.

