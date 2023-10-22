The Giants have received the green signal to interview Jason Varitek, who is currently the player information for the Red Sox. With three games left to play in the regular season and San Francisco in a late-season freefall that ruined their prospects of making the playoffs, the Giants fired Gabe Kapler, creating an opening for the managerial post.

"The San Francisco Giants have asked for permission to interview Jason Varitek for their managerial opening, according to @Joelsherman1" - Boston Sports Gordo

As one of the contenders who have reportedly conducted interviews for the role, Varitek will join Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken, who made history as the first woman to interview for an MLB manager position, third base coach Mark Hallberg, and bench coach and interim manager Kai Correa.

The Boston faithful pounced on this news item and expressed their distress over the Red Sox management's decision to allow the Giants to approach Varitek for the managerial position.

"TEK should be managing Sox" - KeithTerceira

"Tek should be the Sox GM" - vapelawguy

"I am going to go ahead and deny permission" - JonStenning

"Permission denied, problem solved" - wstr1ckland

"Veritek should be managing the ‘Sox. We need a change and Jason has the mindset and ability to get the Red Sox playing aggressive baseball again" - DonBens7990

"They can take Cora and the Sox make Tek manager" - Geaslen3

"No way. Next Sox manager" - CoryMJacobson

"No, he can’t leave!" - sarkman33

"Give him a promotion ASAP. Promise him the manager's position since we're promising AC a role in the front office" - ChrisMReddy

Jason Varitek's career with the Red Sox

Varitek played for Boston for his entire 15-year playing career, making three all-star teams and winning two World Series rings. The 2004 World Series victory for Boston broke their 86-year title "curse," thanks to the former ambidextrous hitting catcher.

"Jason Varitek with a two-run home run off Bartolo Colon during Gm 2 of the ALDS against the Angels in ‘04. Red Sox, we’re down 3-1 in the top of the 6th. The Sox hit into a double play to begin the 6th, and then after a Kevin Millar single, ‘Tek crushes his 7th postseason homer" - ChrisHerique

After leaving the game in 2011, Varitek worked for the Red Sox organization in several front-office and coaching positions before taking a full-time, uniformed coaching position in 2021. He's never been in charge of a major league squad, which can change shortly.