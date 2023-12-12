Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has left the Los Angeles Angels after agreeing a mega deal with their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani has agreed a bumper 10-year, $700 million deal, marking an end to an impressive six-year stint in Anaheim.

The Angels took to social media to release their statement after the news went official. In the post, they thanked Ohtani for his contributions to the team over the last six years, wishing him the best for the next chapter of his career.

However, fans used the opportunity to mock the Angels and their roster, comparing them with an AAA roster.

"Congratulations on your AAA team plus Trout," one fan said.

"I feel like I got dumped," another quipped.

Angels fans, in particular, weren't happy, as the team couldn't retain the services of the AL Most Valuable Player. Moreover, some weren't happy that it took this long for the Angels to release their thank-you note.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

The Angels still have a big offseason to figure out where they are headed. Former MVP Mike Trout is part of a team that isn't competitive enough, suggesting that the Angels might trade him ahead of the 2024 spring training to acquire future assets.

There's also a slight possibility that they could field a competitive lineup and use the services of Trout while he's there. Either way, it's clear that the Angels have a lot to decide on.

Shohei Ohtani announced Dodgers move on Instagram

The last 30 hours of Shohei Ohtani's free agency closure were filled with drama and misguided reports.

Rumors started circulating that Ohtani was on a flight from South California to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he put them to bed by posting his decision to join the Dodgers on Instagram.

In a heartfelt post, Shohei Ohtani penned goodbye to the Angels organization and its fans, who supported him in his six-year stint there.

