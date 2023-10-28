Former President George W. Bush threw the ceremonial pitch for the World Series opener last night, the same way he did back in 2001. Having served as the managing partner of the Texas Rangers from 1988 to 1994, the former president is well-known in the Rangers' baseball community.

During his tenure as U.S. president from 2001 to 2009, Bush ceremoniously threw out the first pitch prior to Game 3 of the 2001 World Series between Arizona and New York at Yankee Stadium.

"Whoa" - richeisen

Both Game 5 of the 2017 World Series in Houston and Game 4 of the 2010 World Series in Texas were preceded by the former president throwing out first pitches alongside his late father, President George H.W. Bush. The Bush family has a long baseball history, with George W. and George H.W. formerly owning the Texas Rangers.

But the fans were sure to catch an uncanny resemblance between the opener from last night and game 3 of WS from 2001. Fans were quick to reminisce over the former president's previous inaugural pitch and the coincidence of the D-backs losing the subsequent tie on the behest of a walk-off homer, which is the exact same thing that happened last night as well.

"That’s effin crazy. But that’s baseball!" - terrykalina20

"2001 has highlights from two different games.(3,4) 2023 was all game 1" - nickjordan89

"This could be a really good series!" - rscotroberts

"Wild right?" - mcblevins12

"its the matrix" - wfstu20

"Wow. That is incredible" - bigdaddyfish_bk

"We are in a simulation" - WilsonREAuction

"if history repeats itself Rangers are in store for some heart break Have fun while it lasts lol" - CHRISM4856

"AND the All Star game was in Seattle both years (also the whole bombs falling in the middle east thing applies)" - dclowen

"Damn that’s insane" - KurtSchmoke88

The 2023 World Series opener was a thrilling affair

Thanks to Corey Seager's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to level the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-5, the World Series opener became the first postseason game of this season to go into extra innings.

"ADOLIS GARCÍA WALKS IT OFF TO TAKE GAME 1 OF THE WORLD SERIES" - BleacherReport

The game lived up to its expectations as the game went on till the 11th inning, ending with a walk-off home run from Adolis Garcia in the Rangers' 6-5 victory.

Although García emerges as the clear winner, the Rangers bullpen deserves some recognition for keeping the Diamondbacks scoreless following Eovaldi's less-impressive outing.