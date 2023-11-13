Dallas Cowboys fans were left elated after spotting Texas Rangers stars Adolis Garcia and Jose Leclerc in the stands during their game against the New York Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys went on to win the game 49-17 at the AT&T Stadium on the night, recording their sixth victory of the season.

Adolis Garcia is a outfielder and a slugger for the Rangers in the MLB and is widely considered one of the most dangerous hitters in the game. The Cuban originally started his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and was traded to the Rangers ahead of 2020. After the move, Garcia flourished in Texas and played a huge role in their push to the World Series this year.

Jose Leclerc may not be as big a name his teammate, but he has been a part of the Rangers organization for almost a decade now. The Dominican relief pitcher has spent his entire MLB career in Texas and made some crucial contributions over the course of the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thus, it was no wonder to see NFL fans equally excited to see the two newly-crowned World Series champions in the stands. While the Dallas Cowboys have made a decent start to the season this year, it was an important win for them secure on Sunday. Fans of both sports took to social media and shared their reactions to the crossover between the sports.

"Nice for the Houston mayor to show up," wrote one fan on Twitter. "I love this crossover," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans' reaction to Adolis Garcia and Jose Leclerc show how much the MLB World Series win means to Texas

The Texas Rangers made history in the MLB this year by winning the first World Series title in the history of the franchise. Adolis Garcia and Jose Leclerc were given a standing ovation by the fans in Texas as they took the oppotunity to cheer for the champions.

Adolis Garcia set a new all-time record for the highest RBIs in the postseason (22) despite mising the last two games while Jose Leclerc closed around four games for the Rangers in the postseason. Their historic postseason run ended in World Series triumph, with a 13-4 record and not losing a single away game in their push.