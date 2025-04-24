Fans bash Shohei Ohtani following Dodgers 6-7 loss vs. Cubs

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the Chicago Cubs after a 7-6 defeat at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. The three-time MVP received flak from Dodgers fans after their third defeat in four games.

Ad

Following a strong start to the 2025 season, Shohei Ohtani's numbers have slumped in April. Since his return from the paternity list, the Japanese phenom has struggled at the plate, going 1-for-12 in his last three games.

He was targeted by Dodgers fans as the reigning World Series winners suffered consecutive defeats against a spirited Cubs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ohtani has been an easy out lately," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I don't want to hear anything about Ohtani's "dad strength" ever again because there is clearly no such thing. He has contributed nothing the past three games," wrote another fan.

" Ohtaniahas been useless. Wtf is going on? Such an embarrassing mini-series," wrote a vexed fan.

Other fans called out the entire team for their collective performances against Chicago.

Ad

"This team is hard to watch right now. No energy, no urgency — where’s the fire we saw last season? They don’t look hungry at all. It’s like they forgot what it takes to win—mediocre effort at best," wrote a fan.

"It’s almost like we don’t want to win."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More