As the New York Mets experience a rocky season, trade rumors surrounding star pitcher Justin Verlander are rampant. Despite being in his first season with the Mets, Verlander has emerged as a top target for teams looking to make a move as a result of the team's struggles.

Recent reports indicate that the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are in the lead for the experienced ace's employment.

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander's wife, sparked rumors with a mysterious Instagram post with the caption, ''Blue Might be my new favorite color,'' which seemed to allude to a possible relationship with the Dodgers.

Given the team's reputation for splurging on top talent, it is not surprising that Verlander is being linked to the West Coast powerhouse.

And here's what fans on Instagram had to say about this:

Kate Upton's Instagram Post

Verlander's sizable salary, which includes about $17 million in unpaid wages for the current season and a $35 million vesting/player option for 2025, is the main impediment to a potential deal.

But according to reports, the Mets might receive top-hitting and top-pitching prospects in exchange for the seasoned pitcher, making it an expensive but worthwhile decision.

The MLB trade deadline in 2023 has already seen some notable transactions, and Justin Verlander, a nine-time All-Star, may be on the move.

Atlanta Braves show interest in Justin Verlander

Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Justin Verlander from the New York Mets. The team is in need of a pitcher.

On Saturday, the Mets traded Max Scherzer, who is on his way to the Hall of Fame, and they may be looking to do the same with Verlander.

The aforementioned deal might seem a little unrealistic to the fans, despite the fact that the Braves are looking for an ace pitcher.

The seasoned pitcher is in the first year of his contract, and this year's pay would be in the neighborhood of $15 million.

The Braves are rapidly approaching the tax threshold of $230 million, and Verlander's arrival has the potential to worsen an already critical situation.