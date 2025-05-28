Fans concerned for Bryce Harper after HBP on surgically repaired elbow

On Tueday's afternoon's contest between the rivals Phillies and Braves, superstar Bryce Harper was hit with a fastball up and in by Spencer Strider. The former MVP took a 95 mile an hour fast ball to his unguarded surgically repaired right elbow that sparked gasps around Citizens Bank Park.
The incident ignited voices of concern for Harper, who was batting .267 with an OPS of .825 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs this season.
"Should be wearing an elbow guard on that repaired elbow. Hope he’s ok," a fan sent well wishes.
"I'm a Mets fan and I hope he's okay. Baseball needs its stars," one fan shared.
"Hate to see that - not my team, but Harper is such a force for Phillies," a fan stated.
"Feel better bro," one fan wished.
While others expressed their concern for Harper and wished him well, some criticized Strider for throwing at the Phillies star.
"Strider needs to be banned," a fan suggested.
"Screw Strider. Arrogant p*s," a fan exclaimed.
Fortunately for the Phillies and Bryce Harper, the x-rays for the surgically repaired elbow produced negative results for any tear or fractures. With Philadelphia coming away with a 2-0 victory against the NL East foes, Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be an interesting one if the team would take necessary measures to get one back for their star man.
Bryce Harper's position change due to elbow ailment
In May 2022, it was determined that Bryce Harper suffered a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament or UCL on his right elbow. This forced the Phillies' coaching staff to move the two-time MVP to designated hitter.
Harper recieved a platelet-rich plasma shot to ease the pain of his injury but eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in November of the same year. After spending most of the 2023 season in DH, the eight-time All-Star moved to first base and has been a fixture in the position ever since as to not reaggravate his surgically repaired elbow.
Although not noticeable on the surface, several noteworthy stats regarding Harper's batting statistics have changed, nay decreased, since his UCL tear. From 2019 until 2022, Harper hovered around the Top 8% of exit velocity at around 92 miles an hour. Since 2023, his averages have hovered around the 91 MPH mark.
Bryce Harper's hard hit percentage have also taken a noticeable dip from 49.7% in 2022 to 48.2% in 2024. Finally, after his transition to a different role, Harper's barrel percentage took a huge drop from 88% three years ago to 73% last season.