Cody Bellinger was named the 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year on Tuesday. The slugger had an excellent season during a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

During the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger hit .165 and .210 with a combined 29 home runs. Last season, he hit .307 with 26 home runs.

Bellinger is now a free agent, and his stellar 2023 season has made him one of the top outfielders on the open market. Teams believe he has found himself again at the plate, and that should continue in 2024.

In July, Bellinger was the NL Player of the Month, and he also received his second Silver Slugger Award this year. He is also the first Cubs player to win Comeback Player of the Year.

This is not the first award Bellinger has won during his career. He also was Rookie of the Year (2017), NLCS MVP (2018), NL MVP (2019) and a Gold Glove Award winner (2019).

Cody Bellinger's spectacular season sets him apart from the rest

Going off the rankings on MLB.com, Cody Bellinger is ranked as the fourth-best free agent. Three pitchers sit ahead of him, including Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Shohei Ohtani.

Many have linked the New York Yankees to signing Bellinger in the winter. They need a left-handed hitting outfielder with Jasson Dominguez, who is expected to miss the 2024 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The Yankees could also use Bellinger's power to help take the pressure off players like Aaron Judge.

Prominent MLB insiders like Buster Olney and Jeff Passan believe the best fit for Bellinger would be the San Francisco Giants. Farhan Zaidi, president of baseball operations, was with the Dodgers when Bellinger debuted.

They have had trouble getting stars to sign with them in recent years but have a new manager in the building, Bob Melvin. The team is also prepared to go above and beyond to land a star in the offseason.

Bellinger is the best position player on the open market and may not stay there for long.

