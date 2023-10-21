The Arizona Diamondbacks made a comeback after trailing the National League Championship Series 2-0. The first and second NLCS games at the Citizens Bank Park, amid the Phillies crowd, were not a pleasant show for Diamondbacks' fans as the Snakes suffered a heavy blow with a 5-3 loss in Game 1 and 10-0 in Game 2.

The atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park in the first two NLCS games was pumped as Phillies fans are known for the extraordinary support that they show their team. However, the Diamondbacks bounced back, despite a strong start by the Phillies team. The Snakes leveled the series 2-2 after Alek Thomas hit a crucial home run in the eighth inning of Game 4 at Chase Field.

Before the start of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, the Diamondbacks invited former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Chase Field.

The future Hall of Famer, who appeared in 11 Pro Bowl games in his career, was in attendance in Game 4 of the NLCS. MLB fans loved the NFL icon's first pitch, and a few claimed that he was the 'classiest' player to ever pitch the ceremonial first pitch.

Diamondbacks register a 6-5 win to level the series following Fitzgerald's first pitch

Fans enjoyed a thrilling game at Chase Field following Fitzgerald's ceremonial first pitch. The Arizona Diamondbacks had a good start with two runs in the third inning without allowing the Philadelphia Phillies any runs. However, the Phillies retaliated with consecutive runs till the seventh inning, and the scoreboard read 5-2.

The Phillies were on the winning track, but Alek Thomas' pivotal home run in the eighth inning left the Phillies stunned as the D-backs closed the game with 6-5 on the scoreboard.

Game 5 is scheduled to take place at Chase Field on October 21.