Marlins' right-hander Jorge López's two-month stint comes to a close as he is claimed by Baltimore off the waivers on Saturday, September 3. During his time with the Orioles, back in 2022, López served as a closer after he was released and Félix Bautista filled in his place.

Following the release of Jorge López in 2022, the Orioles had to go through a few critiques on their decision. However, the critiques became shallow as the closer's performance plunged when he played with the Twins and the Marlins. The 2022 López deal did not become fruitful as the pitcher failed to add to his accomplishments. Despite that, the Orioles fans are expecting the opposite this season and are hoping to see the López magic once again as he returns to the Camden Yards.

"If the Orioles unlock the magic in him once again they are literal geniuses. They got Cano with him and now have López back for nothing," a fan opines, while another has to say this to the situation, "Orioles fans will like this move...might just be able to stick it to the naysayers, help Jorge, Jorge helps the O's, and who knows where this goes, but it could potentially impact the bullpen next year."

The Orioles are struggling due to the injury of their pitcher Félix Bautista which led them to trade Jorge López and hope to pull their socks up with the newly added member on the roster. As of now, Yennier Cano is leading the bullpen post Bautista's elbow injury. Even though López's performance has not been the best since he left Baltimore, fans are speculating that this might be the chance for him to redeem himself and prove his worth.

Although fans are cheering for López and celebrating his return to Baltimore, he will not be able to represent the Orioles in the postseason as the deadline for the same passed on August 31.