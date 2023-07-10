The recent selection of high school infielder Aidan Miller by the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the MLB Draft has not only excited fans but also sparked adoration for his relationship with his girlfriend, Emily Rivera.

Fans took to Instagram to express their admiration for the couple after Emily shared the news of Aidan Miller's achievement.

In an Instagram post, Emily proudly announced, "MY BOY IS A PHILLY!!!!" She went on to express her immense pride and support for Aidan Miller, emphasizing that he deserved every minute of this accomplishment.

The post captured the attention of fans who were quick to gush about the couple's relationship and Emily's unwavering support.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for the couple and their heartfelt message.

One fan praised Emily for her unwavering support, stating "I admire your support for your boy."

Another fan affectionately referred to the couple as their "favorite memberoof the MLB wags" (wives and girlfriends).

Emily Rivera's Instagram post

The outpouring of love and support from fans highlights the impact that strong relationships can have on athletes' lives.

Behind every successful athlete is often a dedicated support system that includes family, friends and partners, who cheer them on throughout their journey.

2023 MLB draft: Phillies select Aidan Miller with 27th overall pick

Phillies select Aidan Miller

The Philadelphia Phillies made an intriguing addition to their organization by selecting shortstop Aidan Miller with the 27th overall pick in the MLB draft.

Despite being ranked as the 13th-best prospect by MLB.com, Miller slipped down the draft board, providing the Phillies with a promising talent.

Miller, hailing from J.W. Mitchell High School in Florida, brings an impressive offensive profile to the Phillies. As a corner infielder, his easy right-handed swing brings raw power, which he has consistently demonstrated against tough competition.

He has showcased the ability to handle elite velocity without difficulty, turning heads with his strength and consistency at the plate.

Notably, Aidan Miller claimed the titles of High School Home Run Derby champion and High School All-American Game MVP in Los Angeles last summer, further solidifying his reputation as a dynamic player with immense potential.

His power potential is regarded as above average, and his smooth swing has yet to be hampered by any noticeable flaws.

By adding Miller to their ranks, the Phillies hope to bolster their lineup with his offensive prowess and versatility in the infield.

While Miller is currently committed to the University of Arkansas, the Phillies have the opportunity to negotiate and potentially sway him toward signing with the organization.

As the Phillies continue to develop their young talent, Miller's selection signifies another step in their quest for success. With his raw power and solid offensive profile, he has the potential to make a significant impact on the team's future.

Phillies fans eagerly await the opportunity to see Miller's skills on display as he progresses through the ranks of the organization.

