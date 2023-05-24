Former New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were at the Kaseya Centre to witness the Miami Heat's defeat against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and it appeared almost too ideal for Celtics supporters.
Jeter and Rodriguez were the two stars of the team when the Yankees notoriously lost a 3-0 lead to the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS.
Before Game 4, Kevin Millar of the Red Sox famously uttered the words, "Don't let us win today," which Marcus Smart reiterated before Game 4 of the Celtics on Tuesday. Unexpectedly, the Red Sox won four straight games to unseat the Yankees, who had taken home six of the previous eight American League titles.
"Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are in the house, giving TNT the perfect transition." - Awful Announcing
Fans jokingly blamed Rodriguez and Jeter for the Heat's loss vs Celtics and trolled them for attending the game:
"Nah man why did they do this to them" - HW WHO REMAINS
"The moment where this series flipped" - Marc
Fans are calling it the biggest jinx in sports history.
"The biggest jinx in sports history? Find out later this week!" - Craig
"Boston’s gonna try to get those guys to Game 5" - Rodd Baxley
"Hadn’t thought about the worst collapse in professional sports history in a least a week or two. Thanks for the reminder @NBAonTNT" - 'eff Muir
"HOW DID THE MIAMI HEAT LET THEM IN THE BUILDING" - Jason Howe
Did Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter give Celtics some hope of repeating history?
The C's will look for similar inspiration from the Red Sox to try and overcome their own situation, being 3-0 down heading into Game 4. In the ALCS of 2004, the Red Sox trailed the Yankees 0-3 but rallied to win four straight games and move on to the World Series. With A-Rod and Jeter in the crowd again, Celtics fans had rays of hope.
In the second half, the Celtics outscored the Heat 66–43 while making 40–51.2 percent of their three-point attempts. In addition, they made 15 turnovers and scored 26 points as a result. In the second half, Jimmy Butler had 29 points, nine points on nine attempts for the night.
Boston will look to make it 3-2 in the series during Game 5 on Thursday at the Garden.