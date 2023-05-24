Former New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were at the Kaseya Centre to witness the Miami Heat's defeat against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and it appeared almost too ideal for Celtics supporters.

Jeter and Rodriguez were the two stars of the team when the Yankees notoriously lost a 3-0 lead to the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS.

Before Game 4, Kevin Millar of the Red Sox famously uttered the words, "Don't let us win today," which Marcus Smart reiterated before Game 4 of the Celtics on Tuesday. Unexpectedly, the Red Sox won four straight games to unseat the Yankees, who had taken home six of the previous eight American League titles.

Fans jokingly blamed Rodriguez and Jeter for the Heat's loss vs Celtics and trolled them for attending the game:

Fans are calling it the biggest jinx in sports history.

Did Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter give Celtics some hope of repeating history?

The C's will look for similar inspiration from the Red Sox to try and overcome their own situation, being 3-0 down heading into Game 4. In the ALCS of 2004, the Red Sox trailed the Yankees 0-3 but rallied to win four straight games and move on to the World Series. With A-Rod and Jeter in the crowd again, Celtics fans had rays of hope.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

In the second half, the Celtics outscored the Heat 66–43 while making 40–51.2 percent of their three-point attempts. In addition, they made 15 turnovers and scored 26 points as a result. In the second half, Jimmy Butler had 29 points, nine points on nine attempts for the night.

Boston will look to make it 3-2 in the series during Game 5 on Thursday at the Garden.

