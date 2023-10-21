Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was in attendance in the NLCS Game 4 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. Booker was spotted with a camcorder shooting the clutch moments of the game, while Major League Baseball captured the moment and posted it on X (formerly Twitter).

Booker focused on Alek Thomas throughout in his shot as the slugger walked past bases after hammering a huge homer in the 8th inning to tie with the Phillies.

MLB showcased the video in which Booker was seen producing the video with his camcorder and compared it with his basketball skills,

"Devin Booker always nails the shot."

Fans were amazed by Booker's shooting skills and appreciated the shooting guard's camera-handling talent. Booker's post on the official MLB's X and Instagram accounts were flooded with fans' comments.

The Suns' 2015 13th overall pick Devin Booker has been a part of the franchise since his debut. He has a career average of 23.9 points in 530 games in the NBA.

NLCS Championship Series between Diamondbacks and Phillies takes a thrilling turn

Diamondbacks and Phillies appeared in the NLCS red hot after humiliating their adversaries in the Wild Card Series and the Division Series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series and left their mark as the underdogs. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Phillies sealed whopping wins in the Wild Card Series, beating the Miami Marlins 4-1 and 7-1 in two games before advancing to the Division Series.

As the Diamondbacks seemed too strong in the Division Series sweeping the Dodgers, the Phillies had to prove their worth in front of the National League's best record-holding team, Atlanta Braves. But Harper's heroics helped the Phillies advance to the NL Championship Series.

The recent resurgence of the Diamondbacks in Chase Field helped level the series 2-2 after losing the first two games before the Phillies crowd. Game 5 of the NLCS is set to take place at Chase Field today.