Paul Skenes, boyfriend to gymnast, Olivia Dunne, made his highly anticipated AA debut for the Altoona Curve on Saturday. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, he was the first overall pick of the MLB Draft 2023.

However, after an underwhelming start from the debutant, the fans were left disappointed. The fans took to the internet to express their displeasure, and mocked Skenes with tongue-in-cheek jokes about his relationship with the superstar gymnast and their impending breakup, should he continue his abysmal form.

With only two recorded outs, Paul Skenes was pulled out of the game before the end of the first inning. He had allowed three hits and four earned runs, while throwing 16 strikes and 17 balls. Despite the poor pitching, which had left runners on second and third base when he was pulled from the game, the Altoona Curve managed a 9-8 comeback win.

Is the fan reaction to the Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes relationship getting out of hand?

Although such fan reactions are often funny and dismissed as banter, the constant public scrutiny is a poignant reminder of how intimidating high-profile relationships in sports can be.

Olivia Dunne, whose meteoric rise to stardom began since she started recording TikToks in early 2020, is now the highest-valued women's college athlete. Paul Skenes is no slouch either - drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, he has been consistently rated as a top prospect who can throw 100 mph fastballs with ease.

However, the outburst from fans on the internet during Skenes' debut has shown how often public criticism can be cruel and hurtful. Olivia Dunne has also recently spoken out on the harassment she faces from her followers on a regular basis. She went on to say that she has had to stop attending classes in person due to safety risks.

As the season progresses, Paul Skenes is expected to acclimatize to the higher learning curve. But only time will tell if the pitcher can fulfill the promise he had shown in his college career, allowing both him and Olivia Dunne to move past this temporary hiccup.