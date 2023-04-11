When MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the league would be adopting several new rules, many were wondering how the future of the game might look.
Among the swathe of new regulations were restrictions on defensive shifts, larger base sizes and, of course, the controversial pitch clock. All of these new rules were enacted with the goal of promoting offense and shortening games, which lasted over three hours on average last season.
Although the MLB stopped short of bringing in an automated strike machine, some fans are starting to think it might be a good idea.
During a game on April 10 at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies hitter Nick Castellanos was called out on a borderline pitch and was promptly ejected for drawing a mark on the dirt around home plate with his bat.
"Nick Castellanos gets puts a mark in the dirt and gets ejected after a third strike call he didn't agree with" - Talkin' Baseball
Castellanos, who has yet to hit a home run on the season, now leads the MLB in strikeouts with 17 of them. Despite the frustration he must be feeling, his act of protest was very subtle.
MLB fans were not impressed by the actions of home plate umpire John Libka, who tossed Castellanos out without a second thought. The pitch, which was clearly a ball, was framed by Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings to give the illusion of a pitch. The Phillies ended up winning the game handily, but the ejection left a sour taste in the mouths of fans, both online and in-person.
Although fans were generally pleased that MLB did not decide to automate the pitch-calling process, moments like these are leading some to consider it a possibility.
According to fans, umpires realize that their livelihoods are quickly coming under the proverbial knife through advancements in technology. Instances like this, whether or not umpires like Libka like it, will only further the case against in-game umpires.
Is the job of an MLB umpire on its way out?
Although the league has no plans of replacing the role, the enactment of the new rules in the 2023 season proves that Manfred has no qualms about fixing parts of the game that need to be fixed. Although in-game umps continue to be resoundingly popular, Libka and his colleagues are responsible for not abusing the power that has been invested in them.