  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Fans question Tyler Glasnow's replacement amid Dodgers IL concern

Fans question Tyler Glasnow's replacement amid Dodgers IL concern

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Apr 29, 2025 05:33 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn
Fans question Tyler Glasnow's replacement amid Dodgers IL concern - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most stacked starting rotations in major leagues, though, it is still not without concerns. The defending World Series winners faced a setback on Sunday after ace Tyler Glasnow made an early exit from Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ad

Glasnow exited the game on Sunday after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder while warming up for the second inning. He was later placed on the 15-day injured list.

Following Glasnow's injury, the Dodgers named his replacement on Monday. The NL West team recalled right-handed reliever Noah Davis. The decision surprised fans on social media.

"We really didn’t have anybody else available, besides Noah Davis???????"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"No way Noah better than Bobby Miller," wrote a startled fan.
"Worst part of this is Noah Davis is back on the roster," wrote another fan.

While many called out Noah Davis' recall, several fans speculated about the frequent injuries to Dodgers pitchers.

"Something is wrong with the Dodgers’ conditioning system."
Ad
"Even when you stack your team with stars, it's not unusual for the road to a championship to be tough — but seriously, how are there this many injuries? And for the second year in a row, too," wondered another fan.
"Yes injuries happen but with the Dodgers pitching staff is very often you would think the front office would address that by now trying to find out why is that happening constantly," suggested a fan.
Ad

Tyler Glasnow is the 13th Dodgers pitcher to end up on the injured list this season. They are already without two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, whose return timeline remains uncertain.

Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow frustrated after latest setback

Tyler Glasnow's MLB career has been riddled with injuries as it's his sixth injury in last seven seasons. Last year, the Dodgers starter was shutdown for the season in August after an elbow strain.

Ad

Glasnow expressed frustration on his latest setback and feels it has something to do with the changes he made to keep his arm healthy.

"Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over," Glasnow said, "and at this point, I'm just trying to figure out what to do. It's just extremely frustrating."

The Dodgers faced a similar situation last season but managed to pull through despite injuries to Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts hopes for a similar effort this season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications