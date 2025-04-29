Fans question Tyler Glasnow's replacement amid Dodgers IL concern

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most stacked starting rotations in major leagues, though, it is still not without concerns. The defending World Series winners faced a setback on Sunday after ace Tyler Glasnow made an early exit from Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ad

Glasnow exited the game on Sunday after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder while warming up for the second inning. He was later placed on the 15-day injured list.

Following Glasnow's injury, the Dodgers named his replacement on Monday. The NL West team recalled right-handed reliever Noah Davis. The decision surprised fans on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We really didn’t have anybody else available, besides Noah Davis???????"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"No way Noah better than Bobby Miller," wrote a startled fan.

"Worst part of this is Noah Davis is back on the roster," wrote another fan.

While many called out Noah Davis' recall, several fans speculated about the frequent injuries to Dodgers pitchers.

"Something is wrong with the Dodgers’ conditioning system."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Even when you stack your team with stars, it's not unusual for the road to a championship to be tough — but seriously, how are there this many injuries? And for the second year in a row, too," wondered another fan.

"Yes injuries happen but with the Dodgers pitching staff is very often you would think the front office would address that by now trying to find out why is that happening constantly," suggested a fan.

Ad

Tyler Glasnow is the 13th Dodgers pitcher to end up on the injured list this season. They are already without two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, whose return timeline remains uncertain.

Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow frustrated after latest setback

Tyler Glasnow's MLB career has been riddled with injuries as it's his sixth injury in last seven seasons. Last year, the Dodgers starter was shutdown for the season in August after an elbow strain.

Ad

Glasnow expressed frustration on his latest setback and feels it has something to do with the changes he made to keep his arm healthy.

"Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over," Glasnow said, "and at this point, I'm just trying to figure out what to do. It's just extremely frustrating."

The Dodgers faced a similar situation last season but managed to pull through despite injuries to Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts hopes for a similar effort this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More