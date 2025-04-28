Fans rally behind Jarren Duran after cruel heckling incident versus Guardians

MLB fans united to show support for Red Sox star Jarren Duran after the latter was heckled during today's game against the Guardians. Around the contest's seventh inning, Duran was seen walking and pointing towards a section at Progressive Field. Duran was livid and had to be held back by umpires, players, and coaches before he was able to reach the fan.
It was then later reported that the fan spoke about Duran's publicized s*icide attempt that drew the ire of the Boston outfielder. The heckler would subsequently be removed from the game while the Guardians issued an apology on behalf of the rowdy individual that caused the commotion.
When the reason of Duran's confronation was revealed, baseball fans expressed their support for the young star and condemn the heckler's actions.
"Absolutely unacceptable behavior from the fan… no place for that in baseball!" A fan exclaimed.
"Permanent ban from all MLB ballparks. This is what needs to happen," a fan suggested.
"Disgusting behavior from that fan," another pointed out.
Even former MLB player Will Middlebrooks shared his thoughts on the Jarren Duran incident. In addition, other fans also pointed out that even Cleveland fans wanted to confront the heckler for his wrongdoing.
"Absolutely unacceptable behavior from the fan. Told him he should have k*lled himself when he had the chance. Disgusting," said Middlebrooks.
"What an a**hole. Even the Cleveland fans were looking to punch that a**hole in the face," a fan claimed.
"Ban that fan. no room for that," a fan suggested.
Duran and the Red Sox would have the last laugh, however, as the squad trounced the Guardians with a 13-3 score and a series victory in Cleveland.
Jarren Duran opens up about mental health issues
It wasn't too long ago that Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran addressed one of the most personal things that an MLB athlete can overcome. In the Netflix docuseries "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox," Duran shared his struggles that even pushed him to a dark place and even consider ending it all.
It was revealed in episode 4 of theprogram how Duran grappled with his issues but eventually overcame them.
Upon its release, Duran's statements made an impact as it was reported that Samaritans Inc., a s*icide prevention and mental health organization were flooded with calls seeking for help and advice.
The Boston community, manager Alex Cora, his parents and teammates also expressed their full support for the 28-year-old.