"Watching y’all lose to the Rays also never gets old" "That was hard as hell to watch" - Fans react as Boston Red Sox lose to divisional rival Tampa Bay Rays

The Boston Red Sox were defeated by AL East division rivals Tampa Bay Rays 10-5 at the start of their four-match series at Tropicana field.

This was their third defeat in their last four matches against the Rays. The defeat put the Red Sox 14.5 games behind divisional leading New York Yankees and just half a game ahead of the Rays.

The Red Sox are not having a bad season so far with a 47-40 record and being second in their division.

One aspect that would worry Red Sox fans is the fact that playing in one of the most competitive divisions means every game is crucial, especially against divisonal rivals. Even the bottom team in the division, the Baltimore Orioles, have an eight-game winning streak going.

The battle for wild card spots in the AL could come down to three teams from the same division, with the Red Sox, Rays and Blue Jays separated by just 2.0 games.

After splitting the series against the Yankees, Red Sox fans will be hoping to see better performances in the rest of the series.

Boston Red Sox ponder on changes after loss to Rays

Austin Davis #56 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the fifth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff has been struggling as of late. They have conceded a minimum of five runs in their last seven games.

The pitching has been subpar with both starters and Bull Pen struggling at this point in the season. With fans believing reinforcements are needed, one fan believes he could be the perfect choice.

Boston Red Sox pitching staff needs improvement.

In hitting, Bobby Delbec has really struggled this season, averaging just .205 and is 1 for 9 in the last three games. This run of poor form has left fans wanting him gone.

One Red Sox fan was so frustrated with the loss he believed tomorrow would be a sale day with major changes to the team.

While we're almost halfway through the season, the Boston Red Sox are locked in an intense battle for a wild card spot in the play-offs. With a run of crucial games coming up, it would be interesting to see if the Red Sox can find their form heading forward.

