"This definitely won’t come back like karma at some point this season and make us look like fools" - Fans react as New York Mets Edwin Diaz signals Braves to zip it after taking first of a three-game series

The New York Mets had a great start to the series against fellow NL East contenders the Atlanta Braves by winning the first game. The Mets took an early lead and never looked back, taking the game 4-1.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was certainly up for the task when he was called upon to finish the game. With a 4-1 lead in the 9th, Diaz struck out all three batters he faced. Diaz also showed how much the Nets were up for the challenge when he signaled to the Braves bench to zip it after closing out the game.

Fans were divided by the actions of Diaz. Some Mets fans really enjoyed the reaction and joined in on the fun. Like one Mets who pulled a joke saying this reaction will definitely not come back as karma and make them look like fools.

Dappur @DappurDudz @MLB This definitely won’t come back like karma at some point this season and make us look like fools @MLB This definitely won’t come back like karma at some point this season and make us look like fools

One Mets fan thought of Diaz as the best closer in baseball right now.

Mets fans tried to sum up the message from Diaz.

The Atlanta Braves hitters really struggled, managing to score just a single run. One Mets fan really enjoyed their struggles.

But not everyone was impressed by Diaz's antics. One fan believes Diaz should not be too excited after winning Game 1 of the series as they may end up losing the series.

Raygun @RaygunGaming @MLB All this to lose the series 🤣 @MLB All this to lose the series 🤣

õî rûmmÿ (WS CHAMPS!!) @SoberKarl @MLB Kind of a weird thing to do after the first game of a three game series. @MLB Kind of a weird thing to do after the first game of a three game series.

One Braves fan pointed out that Atlanta is the best in the east.

New York Mets in battle for NL East Divison Win

Luis Guillorme #13 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park.

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the best teams in the MLB, winning eight of their last 10 matches. This led to the Braves being just 1.5 games behind the Mets before the start of the series.

The defending World Series winners will not let the division win slip out of their gasp without a fight. During their recent run, their pitching has been on par, restricting opponents to under five runs a game. Although just half way through the season, this series will be pivitol in determining the favorite to win the division. With momentum on their side, Edwin Diaz's continuous performance will be key for the New York Mets' series success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far