Controversial pitcher Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of April, leading to him playing in the Nippon Professional Baseball League with the Yokohama DeNa Baystars.

While the Dodgers got swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, did not waste time seemingly taking shots at the organization. She hinted that the team would have stood a better chance with somebody like Bauer on the bump.

The Dodgers struggled with starting pitching during this series. Ace Clayton Kershaw only lasted 0.1 innings in Game 1, and Bobby Miller only lasted 1.2 innings in Game 2. Then, although he lasted the longest with 2.2 innings, Lance Lynn, who had struggled all season, gave up four homers in a disastrous third inning as the Diamondbacks clinched with a 4-2 win on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers went 100-62, winning the NL West by 16 games over the Diamondbacks (84-78) this season.

Pitching in the postseason is incredibly important. You will not win too many games when the starting pitcher puts the team in a hole early in the game. It also hurts the bullpen to try to clean up the mess the starters left behind.

"Well played," one fan posted.

"Hate it but get it" another fan posted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans agree with Luba's statement. Their starting pitching did not show up, and they paid the price dearly. Somebody like Trevor Bauer, who has an All-Star season this year in Japan, could have helped.

However, this team will have a long offseason to overlook what went wrong. This was not the same team cruising in the National League West all regular season. It looked like a shell of itself in this series.

Will Trevor Bauer stay in Japan?

Trevor Bauer's future is up in the air. He signed a one-year deal with the Baystars in May, but given his All-Star season, the team could consider extending his contract.

This seems far more likely than any MLB teams giving him a call over the next few seasons. Many front office personnel could see him as being far too big of a distraction.

Bauer was accused of sexual assault in June 2021 but never criminally charged. He and his accuser settled their civil lawsuits out of court, with no money exchanged between the parties, reportedly, earlier this month. However, the MLB suspended the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner for 324 games in April 2022 before an arbitrator reduced that number to 194 in December.

Bauer seems to be comfortable in Japan. Through 24 appearances, he compiled an 11-4 record with a 2.59 ERA on 156.2 innings. His team even endorsed his signature "sword" celebration.

He has also kept up with his YouTube channel during his time with the Baystars, giving insight and behind-the-scenes looks to the Nippon League.

While the big leagues are the pinnacle of professional baseball, Bauer has made the most of his situation. It would not be surprising to see him stay in Japan for years to come.