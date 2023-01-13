The news of Andrew McCutchen's return to the Pittsburgh Pirates just feels right. Pirates fans haven't had much to cheer about recently, but McCutchen's homecoming will surely spark some enthusiasm around PNC Park.

McCutchen, still a fan favorite in Pittsburgh, is one of the most exciting and entertaining outfielders in the game.

The 36-year-old has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Pirates. After journeying his way through the MLB, he seems to have come full circle. McCutchen is a five-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and a Roberto Clemente Award winner.

Without a doubt, the standout achievement of his career was winning the National League MVP IN 2013.

MLB fans took to Twitter excited about the Pirates' latest signing. It was a move that triggered nostalgia among all baseball fans. McCutchen is loved by fans around the globe for the boisterous and energetic manner in which he approaches the game.

The speedy outfielder spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished with a .237/.316/.384 slash line and .700 OPS. In 134 games, he recorded 17 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Over a 14-year MLB career, he has also had stints with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Andrew McCutchen is fondly remembered in Pittsbugh for winning the 2013 NL MVP

Andrew McCutchen is greeted by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run at Citi Field

Andrew McCutchen was drafted by the Pirates as the eleventh overall pick in 2005. After working his way up the minor league ladder, he was given an opportunity in the majors in 2009. Over a nine-year stretch with the Pirates, he went on to play in over 1,350 games with the organization.

McCutchen had a memorable career with the Pirates and is regarded as one of the franchise's all-time greats. Over 1346 regular season games, he had 203 home runs and 725 RBIs. He finished with a .291/.379/.487 slash line.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans will recall his 2012 and 2013 seasons in particular. McCutchen finished with a .327 and a .317 batting average. He also recorded a whopping 52 homers, 180 RBIs and 47 stolen bases over that two-year stretch.

The offseason has been filled with massive contracts for big-name signings. Yet the McCutchen deal seems to be one that is striking a chord with baseball fans everywhere. It will be exciting to see what the veteran can achieve next season when he returns to the familiar outfield he knows so well.

