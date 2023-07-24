If you combine the ages of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, you get a cumulative figure of 78. If you combine the sums that each is set to earn pitching for the Mets this season, your answer is $86 million.

On paper, the logic of signing two pitchers in the dusks of their respective careers is questionnable. However, these are not any ordinary pitchers. Between them, they boast an unbelievable seven Cy Young Awards, three World Series rings, and a Rookie of the Year Award.

When billionaire owner Steve Cohen took the reigns in 2020, he made it his mission to retain talent with big figures. After signing Max Scherzer to a three-year, $129 million in 2022, Cohen broke his own record by signing Verlander to a contract of the same annual value just a year later.

Despite the mammoth amount of money being thrown around, things are not pannning out. Verlander has a record of 4-5 with a 3.87 ERA, while Scherzer's 8-4 record is marred by a 4.20 ERA. With the New York Mets well out of contention, talk has surfaced that one, or both of the pitchers could be on the trading block, a fact that at least one MLB analyst doubts.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2023/07/24/met… Mets are trending sell, and the names of Verlander and Scherzer will come up in rumors, but here are many difficulties in dealing them (especially Max). In here, Verlander comments on possible trade, Scherzer comments more on the question (“click bait!”)

In a recent piece for the New York Post, writer Jon Heyman made the case that neither one will be departing Queens on or before the August 1 trade deadline. Heyman even managed to get cryptic quotes from both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander as supporting arguments for his case. Fans, however, are not convinced.

Geronimo @uncommonsense78 @JonHeyman Who would have thought that signing aging pitchers wouldn’t work out?

Ray Mitten @Raymitten @JonHeyman If Scherzer and Verlander were wearing Phillies or Nats uniforms you’d be writing a column a day about how they have to be traded ASAP. Since they are Mets you don’t want your team broken up no matter how bad it is.

e8p @e23plumer @JonHeyman Nobody wants washed up Max and teams want Verlander but he wants to stay

With a record of 46-53, the Mets now stand 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Despite winning 100 games last season for the first time since 1988, fans view 2023 as all but already over.

Rob Gole @robpgole @JonHeyman So what do you think the Mets should do? If JV and Max are off the table, should they unload vets such as Marte, Canha, McNeil,Pham, Robertson if they can get young talent in return? Or roll the dice that they make the playoffs this year?

Matt @ImGriz_ @JonHeyman Another two horrible contracts that we’re stuck with.. awesome

The pressure has been turned up on GM Billy Eppler to sort out what many see as excess baggage. Max Scherzer, under a three year deal, and Justin Verlander, who penned a two-season contract, will both be free to walk at the end of 2024.

Voch @william_voccia @JonHeyman I wouldn’t trust Eppler to make any trades, as soon as Stearns is hired Eppler should be gone.

OngoMets @MetsOngo @JonHeyman Move em out man….gotta retool again….this team is frustrating

Rob from LBI @New12Robert @JonHeyman Trading off complimentary pieces for lottery tickets is dumb in my opinion. Trade off big pieces or don't sell at all. If the Mets win 5 out of the next 7 the same people screaming sell (including myself at times) will kill the Mets for doing it. Just play it out.

Max Scherzer and Jusitn Verlander cannot trade off their names forever

This is not the 2019 Washington Nationals, or the 2012 Detroit Tigers, this is the 2023 New York Mets. While having big names like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander inthe lineup helps with early-season ticket sales, the cost of carrying them might be too much, even for Steve Cohen. Hopefully, the Mets' front office finds a solution soon, or they will have to forever hold their peace.

