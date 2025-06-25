Fans rip team and training staff after hearing of season-ending injury to Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford is going to miss the remainder of the 2025 season as manager Alex Cora announced that the righthander would undergo surgery on his wrist. It has been a rough season for Crawford and the entire Red Sox organization, and this was just another devastating blow.
Tyler Milliken was one of the first to share the news on social media, and it got fans upset right away. Cora did not share what caused the injury to Crawford, and that only angered fans more.
Check out the post from Milliken on X:
"Alex Cora says that Kutter Crawford will have surgery on his right wrist and is “most likely” out for the year, per @timbhealey . Just a brutal outcome after the knee issues he dealt with earlier in the year."
Some fans decided to blame the organization and the training staff.
"Training staff is a bunch of clowns. Rehab never match the expected time line and every injured player runs into set backs," @BrodyVaughn16 commented
"Red sox are a disaster. Kutter Crawford out for season with off the field injury," one fan commented
"Awful that Craig Breslow waited all season to hear this and never once addressed it …. Please fire this human sloth GM," another fan commented
Now that Crawford is lost for the season, some fans were quick to give up on the season.
"Building for 2031! We're going to be a super team!" @ZeroMostel24 commented
"Oh no, that borderline MLB player was definitely going to save our season," another fan commented
Red Sox CBO shocks fans by cutting back scouting department
Craig Breslow is the Chief Baseball Officer of the Red Sox, and he made some major changes in the organization. Breslow has announced that he is cutting back the scouting department, and he discussed the reason behind this with Jen McCaffrey of "The Athletic."
"The one thing I’m committed to is doing what’s best for the organization and that requires taking a hard look at the processes that we have in place, the systems we have in place, and the people that we have in place," Breslow said.
"The purpose of audit was understanding who our people are, what type of work they’re doing, what we’re really good at, what opportunities there are to improve."
The Red Sox are still trying to make a run in the American League, but they are going to have to do it all without help from Crawford or many scouts.