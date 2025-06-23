Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow’s front office overhaul stirs up tension after cutting scouts behind Rafael Devers, Triston Casas and Roman Anthony

Since taking over as the Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox in October of 2023, Craig Breslow's time at Fenway Park has had its share of turbulence so far.

In the time Breslow has been at the helm, Boston has failed to make it to the postseason, which in itself is a huge failure for an organization of their size. Additionally, seemingly reckless moves, the most recent of which has been star Rafael Devers' shocking trade on June 15, have certainly not earned him any fans.

In addition to the ongoing rift with the fans, Craig Breslow has reportedly created tension within the Red Sox Organization by bringing in the New York-based Sportsology Group to conduct an internal audit.

Following the audit, the roles of several staffers, some of whom had been instrumental to the team's past success, were reassessed.

Willie Romay, a scout who helped the organization sign players such as Triston Casas and Roman Anthony, was laid off. Meanwhile, Eddie Romero, who helped the team acquire several Dominican prospects, the most notable of whom is Rafael Devers, was re-assigned to the role of assistant GM.

Craig Breslow explains the audit's intended purpose and changes to the scouting department

While Sportsology Group's audit was in process, Red Sox PBO Craig Breslow explained to Jen McCaffrey of "The Athletic" why he had decided to go with the whole process.

"The one thing I’m committed to," Breslow said. "is doing what’s best for the organization and that requires taking a hard look at the processes that we have in place, the systems we have in place, and the people that we have in place.

"The purpose of audit was understanding who our people are, what type of work they’re doing, what we’re really good at, what opportunities there are to improve."

Breslow further explained his reasons for tinkering with the scouting department:

"We’re asking our scouts to take on slightly different responsibilities to ensure that we are continually positioned at the industry’s leading edge. It isn’t that we’re looking to diminish the voice or the role of the scout. It’s that the job of the scout has changed, and we have to provide the support for people to make sure that they’re going to do their jobs every day."

