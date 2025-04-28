Fans slam Braves for ‘pathetic’ Eddie Rosario move

For the third time in his major league career, Eddie Rosario is a member of the Braves. Atlanta's front office recently signed the outfielder as a remedy in the position as Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. It's Rosario's third stint with the club.
Kelenic was the subject of a heated topic that sparked a reaction from star Ronald Acuna Jr. taking a swipe at the team's coaching staff for perceived "double-standards." In addition to his lack of hustle, the Kelenic is also batting at an abysmal .167. Although the 25-year-old has been dropped, Braves fans are still livid as the staff replaced him with Rosario who's been unpopular due to his woes.
"Did Kelenic deserve to be optioned? Yes. BUT FOR ROSARIO??" A fan questioned.
"Why did we sign Rosario. He sucks, stop signing old pieces that’s played with us in the past. Sh*ts pathetic," a fan shared.
"Lol so we sent down kelenic to bring in rosario? Wt* is this," one fan was puzzled.
The team's fans also questioned team executive Alex Anthopoulos's tactics when it comes to signing players from their 2021 World Series-winning squad.
"GOD AA IS TRULY A 2021 DEADLINE MERCHANT HE DOESNT KNOW ANYTHING OTHER THAN ROSARIO JOC SOLER," a fan passionately explained.
"Someone check on AA to make sure he knows it’s 2025 and not 2021," one fan pointed out.
"AA stuck in 2021," a fan shared.
Braves supporters aren't particularly keen with Rosario's move back to the team. He spent three 2 and 1/2 seasons with the team during his first stint that garnered him an NLCS MVP during their championship run. He was then acquired in July 2024 but played just 24 games before being dropped.
The Dominican outfielder last played for the Dodgers for two games this year before electing for free agency on April 25.
Braves' affinity for 2021 championship winning roster
At the time of writing, reliever Jesse Chavez has made a name for himself around the league for being in prime form when playing with the Atlanta Braves. The 41-year-old has had six separate main roster stints with the team — including a world title in 2021 during his second run with the club. He would then be signed back a year later on two different occasions.
However, Chavez isn't the only player from the 2021 championship squad that was called back by the team. The aforementioned Eddie Rosario is set to make his third run with Atlanta.
Pitcher Luke Jackson and outfield stars Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler were all re-signed by the Braves during the 2024 season to run it back. Unfortunately for the team, they were swept by the San Diego Padres, 2-0 in the NLWCS.