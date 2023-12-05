Where will Shohei Ohtani end up is the question on everyone's minds as teams work hard to build the best possible rosters for the 2024 season. The Japanese prodigy has not yet revealed his plans, but experts predict that he will receive a record-breaking contract.

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal, a senior writer for The Athletic, the Toronto Blue Jays are believed to have met with Ohtani at their $100 million training complex in Dunedin, Florida.

It could indicate their further negotiations regarding the contract and the fact that their general manager, Ross Atkins, was unavailable for an in-person media meeting at the Winter Meeting solidifies the claim.

Shohei Ohtani recently declined a one-year $20.325 million offer from his former club to become a free agent in 2023. According to Jeff Passan's ESPN newsletter, Ohtani's free agency will be kept private, and his agent, Nez Belalo, has warned teams that any information disclosed to the public will be held against them.

MLB fans are not happy with the Blue Jays' leaked meeting news and have expressed their distress with the franchise on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite going down in September to injury, Shohei Ohtani won the 2023 American League MVP title, beating out the Texas Rangers' Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Although he may not pitch in the upcoming season, he has already caught the attention of teams to be the hottest agent of the 2023 offseason.

Shohei Ohtani’s time with the Los Angeles Angels

Since his debut in Major League Baseball against the Oakland Athletics in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has impressed fans and experts alike with his superstar quality. He was the highest-paid MLB player in 2023, followed by his former teammate, Mike Trout.

During his six-year career at Angel Stdium, Ohtani played 701 games and had a batting average of .274/.366/.556 with a .922 OPS, which earned him two Silver Slugger awards. He also received three All-Star nods, thanks to his 171 home runs and 437 RBIs.

But what really sets Ohtani apart is his ability on the mound. In 86 games, he has a 38-19 record with a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481.2 innings. This has earned him two MVP titles and drawn comparisons to legendary Yankees player Babe Ruth and Giants legend Willie Mays.

