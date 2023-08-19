Fernando Tatis Jr. followed up his dinger against the Arizona Diamondbacks with an epic celebration to cap off a 4-0 win in the second game of the series on Friday. Fans on social media, though, felt that it was a bit over the top for a team with a 59-64 record.

Tatis made a return to the MLB after being suspended from the league last season in August for failing a drug test. In August last year, the Padres shortstop was handed an 80-game ban, which he served through to this season missing 20 games initially.

Since then, he has had a solid comeback to the sport, slashing .268/.326/.476 with 65 RBIs, including 20 home runs from his 429 at-bats. Even though his form hasn't translated into a winning record for his team, Tatis would want to continue his strong form at the plate.

Against the Diamondbacks, Tatis scored his first home since Aug. 3 for a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth innings on an 84 mph pitch Miguel Castro. He doubled San Diego's lead as they scored all four runs in that frame.

After hitting the dinger, the 24-year-old proceded to celebrate in epic fashion as he threw his bat and punched the air multiple times on his way to first base.

Fans, though, were not amused with the shortstop for his antics. Some even called him all 'juiced up' in referece to his failed drug test. One tweeted:

"That's why we call him Juicy"

Here are a few reactions on Twitter:

Fernando Tatis Jr.' Padres register third win in four games

Barring the series opening loss to the Diamondbacks, Padres improved to a 3-2 record during the first half of their 10-game homestand.

San Diego are five games behind the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds in the last spot for the NL Wild Card Spot. They have won three of their last four games.