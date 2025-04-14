Fans urge Cubs to trade for $56,000,000 All-Star after Justin Steele's unfortunate injury

The Chicago Cubs were hit with a significant setback in their 2025 campaign when MLB insider Jeff Passan reported on Sunday that starting pitcher Justin Steele has been ruled out for the season.

Steele will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery. Clarity on whether it's a full Tommy John or primary repair is uncertain; nevertheless, he will no longer feature on the mound this season.

That has led to fans suggesting a name to the Cubs front office to replace Steele.

That name is none other than workhorse Sandy Alcantara, who's pitching for the Miami Marlins.

Given the Marlins have started poorly, expect them to be open to trading their primary pitcher for good prospects. The pitcher is on a five-year, $56 million deal.

"Sandy Alcantara YOU are a Chicago Cub" one wrote.

"Do you agree Marlins wont trade him though till at least mid May. Or does their owner/GM not care if they get the offer they want & ignores the bad business part of it" one asked.

"Sandy Alcantara, you are a Chicago Cub," another commented.

"Cubs confirmation from Sandy," another added.

"Sandy to the Cubs confirmed," one fan posted.

Some fans feel bad for Chicago, while others suggested trading Kyle Tucker and tanking the season.

"Brutal. They should tank the season and trade Kyle Tucker to the Yankees," one suggested.

MLB insider chimes in on possible trade of Sandy Alcántara to Cubs

Fans aren't the only ones who suggested a possible trade between the Marlins and the Cubs involving Sandy Alcántara.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale also said that a trade could brew as the season progresses until the trade deadline.

"The Cubs' search for a front-line starter begins immediately with the Miami Marlins having the pitcher every team wants in Sandy Alcantara," the insider posted.

Every year, the Marlins come start poorly and then trade out one of their best players. Alacantra could be the name that joins that list ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.

As far as the Cubs are concerned, they could use some reinforcements behind Shota Imanaga now that Justin Steele is done for the season.

The trade would make sense, as the Cubs have started the 2025 season well and could contend for the top spot in the NL Central before a potential deep postseason run.

