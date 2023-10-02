In an unexpected move, Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby threw a knuckleball in the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Rangers. The pitch was evidently honoring former Boston Red Sox veteran Tim Wakefield, who died earlier that day.

The 57-year-old legend was renowned for his knuckleball during his illustrious career.

Kirby surprised everyone, including Rangers slugger Corey Seager, with a 73 mph knuckleball that resulted in a strike and, ultimately, a strikeout. The timing of the pitch was especially poignant, coming just hours after the Red Sox announced Wakefield's death.

Social media immediately buzzed with reactions from fans who requested Kirby to add the pitch to his repertoire. In an era when fastballs, sliders, and curveballs dominate, the knuckleball has faded into obscurity. But on Sunday, Kirby's pitch breathed life back into this overlooked skill while paying homage to one of its greatest practitioners.

Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh, a childhood Red Sox fan, called for the pitch. Kirby acknowledged postgame that the pitch was a tribute to Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield.

Could Mariners' George Kirby add the knuckleball to his repertoire following tribute to late Tim Wakefield?

George Kirby, now in his second MLB season and a first-time All-Star this year, has built a reputation for manipulating the baseball. However, the knuckleball isn't part of his regular arsenal.

He notably added a two-seam fastball last season and incorporated a splitter during this year's Spring Training.

Adding the knuckleball to his repertoire would be a challenging endeavor for Kirby, given the pitch's unpredictable nature and complex mechanics. While the Mariners' pitcher has shown versatility in pitching, consistently executing a knuckleball would demand dedicated practice.

Wakefield's influence on the game and the uniqueness of the knuckleball was seen in that single pitch. It brought nostalgia and a sense of solemnity to fans and players alike.