The San Francisco Giants have been given the go-ahead to approach Bob Melvin for their managerial post. The Padres organization confirmed this today (Sunday, October 22). Bob enjoyed a stellar season in 2022 when the Padres reached the NLCS, only to conjure up more dynamic expectations this season, but everything didn't work out as expected.

"News from @extrabaggs and me: The Padres have granted a Giants request to interview Bob Melvin for manager. And Melvin has emerged as a leading candidate for San Francisco" - dennistlin

The Padres were touted to win the NL Championship series even before the season started, as they brought in high-octane players and retained some of their aces to build up a scary roster. A lack of synergy and mental fatigue were observed among San Diego players throughout the season, which cost them a postseason ticket.

Padres' fans were evidently miffed with the organization's decision to allow the Giants to interview Bob Melvin and voiced their anger on Twitter.

"Huge mistake by the Padres" - KingBAV

"Since the Padres would likely need a new manager in 2025 anyway, it feels like big mistake to let Preller have any more say over the direction of a franchise that should be a constant contender but hasn’t been under his watch" - DcalebX

"Padres will always be bottom feeders" - a_bunchanumbrs

"Here come three titles in five years for giants" - the_fake_danny

"FIRE PRELLER NOW" - mdj099

"Maybe theirs more to it and it’s not all preller but also some of the egos in the clubhouse ??" - bkf_11

"I don’t understand why they would grant permission especially to a team in division. Not a fan of this move" - Ecnerwal23

"You realize that Giants have said they want a manager who can recruit. Well, in one fell swoop, this hire will bring them Melvin, Snell and possibly Soto in a year. Really bad decision to let him walk" - TomFriendWriter

Could Bob Melvin be the next Giants manager?

The last two seasons saw Bob Melvin, who will be turning 62 this week, at the helm of the Padres. He had a fantastic first season in San Diego, but this season, he guided the Padres to a dismal 82-80 record. Melvin played for the Oakland Athletics for 11 years before joining the Padres.

"Bob Melvin is on the mission to manage every team in California" - BBisntBoring

With the Athletics, he had a winning percentage of 52.8% and developed a reputation for getting the most out of his players. If the Giants do decide to hire Melvin, it will be the second time in the past 20 years that San Francisco has hired a manager from one of its divisional opponents.